ProV Foods ropes in Chef Sanjeev Kapoor and KS Narayanan

ProV Foods, an integrated commodities conglomerate with a large-scale presence in the dry fruits, nuts, seeds and berries segment, has partnered with celebrity master chef Sanjeev Kapoor and food and FMCG veteran KS Narayanan to inspire Indian consumers to choose healthier snacking choices for nutritious living and sustained well-being.
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor will be the brand and growth ambassador for ProV and will help develop new value-added ProV branded dry fruits, nuts and seeds products tuned to the Indian palate.
On the other hand, KS Narayanan, with his 30+ years of experience in the food and FMCG industries, will help leverage growth, international quality food processing capabilities, and technical know-how on the creation of trademarked ProV products.
According to DP Jhawar, Shalin Khanna & Deepak Agrawal, co-founders of ProV, “There exists a large vacuum in the healthy snacking space in India, especially so in the nuts and dry fruits category and with master chef Sanjeev Kapoor and food industry veteran KS Narayanan ProV will be able to reach more consumers looking for a trustworthy brand offering them innovative products from natural to flavour augmented healthy snacks.”
Commenting on the partnership, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor said, “Having seen the growth of the packaged food categories over the last two decades, I strongly feel the time is ripe for upgradation of the nuts and seeds category from the largely unorganised/loose segment to the packaged, branded value-added format assuring consumers of consistent quality. Nuts and seeds are known for their health benefits and have been used in traditional Indian homes from time immemorial. The advent of “on-the-go” healthy snacking has led to rapid innovations in flavours, coatings, form and packaging thereby delivering products that meet the needs of the present-day consumer. The young and dynamic team at ProV with over 100 years of cumulative experience in sourcing commodities is well placed to capitalise on this tremendous opportunity as it unfolds.”
Food industry expert KS Narayanan said, “Over the last two decades, we have witnessed the rapid pace of commodities being branded in the FMCG space. Today, consumers are placing a far greater emphasis on health, hygiene and quality and thus, the opportunity for a branded product is immense. Branding offers trust, which enables consumers to move up the value chain. An important food category that has largely remained in the unorganised sector is nuts, seeds, dry fruits and berries. This category presents an excellent opportunity for innovation, for nuts and seeds are considered a healthy snack that offers wholesome goodness in addition to being a staple in the kitchens. As an on-the-go snacking product, it also provides ample scope for value addition – I believe ProV is doing all the right things to be the brand that transforms the landscape of this category in the country.”