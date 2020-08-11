PubMatic establishes global integration with LiveRamp on Identity Hub

“For the better part of this year, a lot of industry chatter has revolved around the deprecation of the third-party cookie. While that deadline still looms, we are also beginning to see increasing restrictions of device identifiers and new forms of inventory,” said Travis Clinger, senior vice president, head of addressability and ecosystem at LiveRamp. “This reinforces the need for people-based identifiers and interoperable solutions that maintain neutrality and preserve the consumer experience. With PubMatic as one of our largest supply-side platform partners, we can further scale identity resolution across channels globally – bringing value to publishers and buyers – while creating a trusted ecosystem that benefits all, especially the consumer.”