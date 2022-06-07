PUMA & Cricketer Virat Kohli come together to launch the PUMA App in India

Commenting on the launch, Abhishek Ganguly, managing director, PUMA India & Southeast Asia said “The launch of the app is a decisive and a clear endorsement of our efforts to build and scale Direct-to-Consumer channel via the digital route. We aim to bolster our offerings and services to our consumers in the most seamless way, and the app is a step in that direction. We are thrilled to be in touch with our consumers anywhere, anytime via the app.”