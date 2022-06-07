PUMA & Cricketer Virat Kohli come together to launch the PUMA App in India

Virat Kohli announced the brand’s shopping app on his social media handles.
Sports brand PUMA – the number one sports brand in the country – launched its mobile shopping app in India with a short digital film featuring cricketer and brand ambassador Virat Kohli. Catering to the country’s growing cohort of fashion-forward online shoppers and increased adoption of direct-to-consumer channels, India is the first market to have access to the app developed by the German sportswear giant.
A consumer-friendly interface built specially for the Indian market, the PUMA app will offer the brand’s latest drops, apparel and gear with features such as quick login, efficient check-out and secure digital payments. It will offer a faster, seamless and a more convenient user experience.
Leveraging the growing demand for direct-to-consumer purchase points, PUMA launched the app as a one-stop-hub for all sports and athleisure needs, faster and while on-the-go. One of the first brands at the forefront of driving e-commerce in the country, PUMA has consistently pushed all avenues of digital play to reach every Indian consumer with its product assortment.
Commenting on the launch, Abhishek Ganguly, managing director, PUMA India & Southeast Asia said “The launch of the app is a decisive and a clear endorsement of our efforts to build and scale Direct-to-Consumer channel via the digital route. We aim to bolster our offerings and services to our consumers in the most seamless way, and the app is a step in that direction. We are thrilled to be in touch with our consumers anywhere, anytime via the app.”
The app will allow customers to virtually try-on products and see what the products look like in sophisticated 3D animations. The app will also include a product drop calendar which will allow users to set reminders ahead of key product launches.
Virat Kohli said, “PUMA and I share an incredible relationship. Having built a brand with them, I truly appreciate the effort PUMA takes to serve its customers better. With the launch of this app, I am kicked about the easy access the consumers will have to PUMA and its offerings. Now, one will never be left behind. All access at a click only on the PUMA app.”
PUMA’s brand ambassadors will also play an important role and create exclusive content for the users of the app such as videos and Q&A sessions. Future functionality will include the ability to connect users with PUMA designers to customise and style products. For many of the interactive elements of the PUMA App, the company uses augmented reality technology from Snap Inc. PUMA worked with Formidable Labs, LLC and Salesforce for the app.
PUMA app is available on both Android and iOS platforms for Indian users and comes with convenient mobile OTP login and secure digital payments, including UPI.