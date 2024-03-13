Punjab Kings announces Astral Pipes as associate partner for IPL 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The partnership is anticipated to enhance local connections and ensure excellence in the upcoming cricket tournament.
Punjab Kings, the Indian Premier League franchise announced Astral Pipes as an associate partner for the upcoming IPL 2024. The 'Shers' start their season on March 23, and will take on the Delhi Capitals at the new PCA Stadium, Mullanpur.
Established in 1996, Astral Pipes is a plastic pipes manufacturer - acknowledged for quality and piping solutions. Astral went beyond category codes by launching many industry firsts, like CPVC pipes, uPVC pipes for plumbing as well as stream water, just to name a few.
Astral Pipes is equipped with production facilities at Santej and Dholka in Gujarat, Hosur in Tamil Nadu, Ghiloth in Rajasthan and Sangli in Maharashtra, Sitarganj in Uttarakhand, Cuttack in Odisha and Guwahati in Assam to manufacture plumbing, drainage, agriculture, automatic fire sprinkler piping systems, industrial piping and electrical conduit pipes with all kinds of necessary fittings.
KPH Dream Cricket CEO Satish Menon said, "We are privileged to partner with Astral Pipes in this season of new beginnings. We believe our brand of cricket aligns with the core values of Astral Pipes. We are excited to join hands again with them."
Kairav Engineer, executive director, Astral, said, "Astral Pipes is delighted to announce its partnership with Punjab Kings, marking a significant milestone in our journey towards embracing the spirited competitiveness of cricket. We believe this association will significantly enhance our local connection, reinforcing our commitment to delivering excellence. We eagerly anticipate a thrilling cricket tournament, confident that it will further our shared goals of excellence and innovation."