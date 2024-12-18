PVR INOX partners with Goibibo to introduce gamification in cinema ads

PVR INOX Limited, a cinema chain, joined forces with Goibibo, a travel brand, to craft a campaign during the release of Vettaiyan. The campaign tapped into the emotions surrounding Rajnikanth, crafting games and activities that celebrated his larger-than-life presence while showcasing Goibibo’s offerings. Far from traditional advertising, this initiative transformed cinemas into hubs of activity, captivating audiences with live contests, interactive trivia, and exclusive rewards that blurred the lines between entertainment and branding.

Advertisment

The campaign captured the attention of more than 1 lac moviegoers across 2 cinemas in Chennai, creating a buzz that spilled from the theatres into the digital space. By integrating live contests, engaging trivia sessions, and exclusive giveaways, it turned a routine movie outing into an event for audiences.

Cinemas became stages for Goibibo’s gamification. As fans settled in for their Rajnikanth spectacle, trivia lit up the screen with quirky questions like, “Rajnikant sir's priceless moves, what's known for providing value-for-money experience?” linking his charisma to Goibibo’s travel offerings and engaging 10% of the customers present inside the theatre. A total of 84 fans walked away with gifts, popcorn, and other rewards from PVR INOX and GoIbibo. The cinema lobbies, too, became extensions of this energy. The atmosphere was buzzing with anticipation as moviegoers competed for rewards..

Gautam Dutta, CEO of PVR INOX, reflected on the success, “Cinema is the ultimate platform for brands to make an unforgettable impact. It’s where entertainment and advertising collide, offering an immersive experience that no other medium can match. Partnering with Goibibo has allowed us to take this to new heights—transforming a simple movie outing into a dynamic brand experience. This campaign isn’t just about reaching audiences; it’s about driving measurable engagement and delivering real-time results. We are setting a new standard for in-cinema advertising with ‘Game on Screens’, proving that cinema can deliver results far beyond traditional advertising formats through precise targeting and uninterrupted engagement.”

Raj Rishi Singh, chief marketing officer, Goibibo, said, “At Goibibo, we are always exploring innovative ways to connect with our audience and deliver memorable brand experiences. This campaign while capturing the unmatched energy of a Rajnikanth and Bachchan release, also brings Goibibo’s value-driven travel offerings to life in a way that resonates deeply with moviegoers. By harnessing the power of gamification, we’ve transformed traditional advertising into an immersive, engaging experience and are thrilled with the positive response and engagement we have received. This reinforces our belief in the potential of this model to create deeper, more meaningful connections with our customers, and we look forward to unlocking its possibilities further.”

The campaign also made waves online, with fans sharing their experiences on social media and collaborating with celeb influencers such as Rakshan_VJ and renowned anchor Diya Menon further multiplying the reach of both brands. By integrating gamification with traditional advertising, the Vettaiyan campaign has set a precedent for experiential marketing in cinemas.

Following the success of the gamification campaign with Goibibo, other brands are actively coming on board to collaborate with PVR INOX and leverage this ‘Game-On-Screens’ model for advertising. This momentum is set to continue, with more such events planned across cinemas in South India during the theatrical run of Pushpa 2.