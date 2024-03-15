Rajasthan Royals teams up with BookMyShow as official ticketing partner for Tata IPL 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
BookMyShow will provide a smooth and secure ticket-purchasing experience for all home matches.
Rajasthan Royals has once again partnered with BookMyShow, an entertainment destination owned and operated by Bigtree Entertainment, as its official ticketing partner for Tata IPL 2024, continuing their longstanding collaboration.
As the exclusive ticketing partner, BookMyShow will utilise its expertise in managing large-scale events and its user-friendly platform to offer fans a smooth and secure ticket-purchasing experience for all of Rajasthan Royals' home matches.
Rajasthan Royals will kick off their journey on March 24, 2024 with a home fixture at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur. Tickets for Rajasthan Royals' home matches are now available for pre-registered users on BookMyShow, with the general sale opened on March 15, 2024.
Commenting on the association, Anil Makhija, COO– live entertainment and venues, said, “We are thrilled to continue our longstanding partnership with the iconic Rajasthan Royals as their Official Ticketing Partner for TATA IPL 2024. At BookMyShow, we are committed to providing fans with a seamless and secure ticketing experience, ensuring they can cheer on their favourite team, the Rajasthan Royals, with ease.”