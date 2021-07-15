“'Range anxiety' is a challenge when it comes to marketing electric vehicles”: Vivek Srivatsa, Tata Motors

Bookings for XPRES-T EV can be made at select dealerships across India soon. It has two range options – 213 km and 165 km. According to a press release, the XPRES-T EV packs a high energy density battery of 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh, and can be charged from 0-80 per cent in 90 and 110 minutes respectively, using fast charging. It can also be charged (normally) from any 15 A plug point, which is easily available as well as convenient.