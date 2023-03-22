RCPL expands portfolio with home and personal care range

Similarly, Dozo dishwash liquid with its unique 2X POWER WASH formula with bio-enzymes, helps loosen tough stains to make dishwashing effortless. Dozo aims to liberate millions of consumers from tiring and time-consuming dishwashing chores, so that they have time to do more in life. In addition, RCPL will launch a highly effective range of toilet and floor cleaners under the HomeGuard brand along with laundry detergent (bar, liquid and powder) under the brand, Enzo Smartwash.