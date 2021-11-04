Rediffusion's Red Lab's latest report decodes identity in today's times

The report is aimed to help brand marketers decode personal identity-related trends.
Rediffusion's specialised consumer research and analysis wing has released a new report in a bid to help brand marketers decode personal identity. Red Lab specialises in consumer understanding, behaviour, and trend spotting to come up with actionable business intelligence that can lead to brand solutions.
Some of the trends the report covers include self-representation, fandom and personal ethics. Throughout the report, there is emphasis on the idea of self and discussions around individual uniqueness.
The report mentions that since Women's Day this year, the conversation shifted to themes of self-love and acceptance. There is also a 212 per cent increase in people defining themselves on the basis of their tastes and brand loyalty.
You can read the full report below: