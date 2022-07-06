Reliance Retail partners with Gap Inc. to bring Gap to India

The partnership is aimed at leveraging Gap’s position as a leading casual lifestyle brand, and Reliance Retail’s established competencies in operating robust omni-channel retail networks and scaling local manufacturing and driving sourcing efficiencies. Founded in San Francisco in 1969, Gap continues to build on its heritage grounded in denim and connect with customers online and in company-operated and franchise retail locations globally. With a strong vision of doing more than selling clothes, Gap shapes culture, championing a uniquely radical and optimistic sense of American style by bridging the gap between individuals, generations, and cultures. Reliance Retail brings Gap’s shopping experience to customers in India, offering the brand’s youthful, optimistic fashion for men, women, and kids.