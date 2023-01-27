'Rising inflation' the top concern among Indians: Kantar India Union Budget Survey 2023

1. A quick recap of 2022 unveils that most urban Indians were happy with last year’s budget, with 73% claiming it positively impacted their household. Most optimistic was the businessmen/ self-employed segment at 80%.

While the hope is that the worst is over, the pandemic has still not disappeared yet, hence a majority (55%) still wants continued focus on healthcare in this budget as well. This number however is significantly lower than last year’s (66%).