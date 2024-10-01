Saffola’s ‘heart-smart’ marketing sees an AI push this World Heart Day

Saffola, a health care brand under the Marico Limited umbrella, has launched its 'Step Up For Your Heart' campaign, which coincides with World Heart Day. The campaign aims to address how consumers approach heart health through a combination of digital engagement, celebrity endorsements, and scientifically-backed wellness strategies.

Saffola's heart health proposition has been the foundation of the brand for decades. Somasree Bose Awasthi, chief marketing officer at Marico Limited, explains the latest rendition of the brand's yearly World Heart Day campaign's origins, saying, "After consulting with medical professionals, we discovered that climbing 50 steps daily could reduce the risk of heart disease by 20%. This insight became the cornerstone of our campaign."

The initiative draws inspiration from the European Society of Cardiology's benchmark, which posits that ascending four flights of stairs in under a minute is indicative of good cardiovascular health. This scientific foundation lends credibility to Saffola's approach, marrying consumer-friendly challenges with evidence-based health outcomes.

Digital innovation meets health advocacy

At the heart of the campaign lies a digital platform, which serves as the nexus for participant engagement, leveraging artificial intelligence to create an interactive experience. On the platform (explained in the ad below), Bollywood actor Ronit Roy greets users with a video message, acting as a guide and motivator throughout the challenge.

The platform's AI-driven interface assesses participants' performance in real-time, analysing factors such as step count and respiratory effort—colloquially referred to as "huffing and puffing." This gamification of health metrics not only enhances user engagement but also provides immediate feedback, fostering a sense of accomplishment and competition among participants.

Celebrity endorsement: More than just a face

The choice of Roy as the campaign's ambassador was a strategic decision. “We wanted someone who not only had visibility but also credibility—someone who embodies health and fitness. Ronit Roy is one of the fittest actors in the industry, and he has a strong fan following. His personal commitment to fitness and the way he has maintained himself made him the perfect choice to lead this campaign. He can inspire people by sharing the secret behind his fitness," explains Awasthi.

Roy's involvement goes beyond mere endorsement; he actively participates in the digital experience, engaging users with AI-powered chats. "When people see Ronit Roy associated with our campaign, they immediately connect his fitness with Saffola's message, making it more credible and inspiring. It's not just about having a famous face; it's about having someone who truly lives the values we're promoting," she adds.

Multi-channel marketing strategy

Saffola's marketing strategy for the 'Step Up For Your Heart' campaign encompasses both traditional and digital media. Awasthi details the brand's thorough approach:

"We wanted to reach consumers where they are most engaged, which today is the digital medium. We also incorporated AI technology into our campaign. For example, our website (www.saffolafcu.org) has a feature that, when you climb stairs, calculates how many steps you've taken and which percentile you fall into based on your huffing and puffing. It also offers tips for healthier eating habits, which is where Saffola's range of products, like our oil, oats, and snacks, comes in."

Over the next few days, four major TV stations' top actors and actresses will endorse the campaign on primetime TV. This hybrid approach targets digitally savvy younger audiences and conventional media consumers to maximise reach across demographics.

Awasthi elaborates on the rationale behind this multi-channel strategy:

"A healthy lifestyle should begin long before any problems arise. Saffola encourages consumers to start adopting healthy habits today, not when they turn 40. Our target audience includes women aged 25 and above, as they tend to take responsibility for their families' health. However, our range of products appeals to people of all ages. We use a mix of television and digital media to reach a broad audience, while also employing technology to engage younger consumers."

Product portfolio expansion: A holistic approach to health

Saffola's 'Step Up For Your Heart' ad promotes physical activity, but its diverse product line also supports heart health. Awasthi highlights the brand's expansion beyond cooking oils to oats, millets, ragi, and other healthy options. This product diversification strategy supports the campaign's overarching comprehensive heart health message.

"Saffola stands for promoting healthy steps in every meal," Awasthi emphasises. This strategy strengthens Saffola's health-focused brand positioning and allows it cross-promotion and upselling within its product ecosystem.

In an increasingly competitive market, Saffola differentiates itself through its long-standing equity and trust among consumers.

Saffola plans to expand by diversifying its offering and using its brand equity. With products at various price ranges to appeal to a large audience, the company sees no geographical limits to its expansion.

Saffola's proactive recommendation of preventative health measures is current and important as cardiovascular disease affects younger people. The campaign's success may inspire similar initiatives, changing how brands approach health-centric marketing online.