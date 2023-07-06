Samsung collaborates with Terrain.art to present Indian artwork for users

This partnership gives an opportunity to emerging and established young Indian artists to gain visibility and enhance their artistic presence through The Frame TV.
Samsung has added Indian contemporary artwork to the art store of its lifestyle TV, The Frame, which is a TV when it’s on and art when it’s off.
To bring these beautiful contemporary artworks to its consumers, Samsung has collaborated with Terrain.art, a blockchain-powered online platform that aims at building a global ecosystem underlining the best art practices from South Asia.
Available on all The Frame TV models, the collection of artworks from Terrain.art has been added to the existing art store that offers more than 2100 artworks. Created by young Indian artists, these newly added artworks are a contemporary take on Indian monuments, folk art, textile traditions, diversity and more. Made with bold brush strokes, vibrant colours, and carefully drawn lines, the artworks present the themes of ecology, futurism, migration, and hope, etc. expressed in a variety of artistic languages.
Designed with customisable bezels and slim edges, The Frame TV lends a luxury aesthetic appeal to consumers’ living rooms by offering a real-life art gallery-like experience at home. Its matte display and accurate exhibition of colours allow consumers to enjoy fine detail of the art pieces with sheer precision.
“Along with the expression and medium of art, the way art is displayed has also been transforming. With The Frame TV, we have revolutionised the way art is brought alive in living spaces or art galleries through digital display. The Frame TV allows consumers to display their favourite art, which looks incredibly real on the screen and elevates the design quotient of any space. The QLED technology that powers The Frame TV delivers brilliant picture quality for an immersive in-home entertainment experience. Our collaboration with Terrain.art is a demonstration of our vision of bringing together art lovers, and local and global artists via technology,” said Mohandeep Singh, senior vice president, Visual Display Business, Samsung India.
“Expression of art has evolved over the years, with today’s artists gladly embracing innovation to showcase their work. They are not daunted by the change; they are in fact thrilled because technology has made it possible and easier for artists to reach a wider audience and be a part of a larger creative community. By partnering with Samsung, a leader in the global television industry, we strive to make India’s varied art forms adorn the homes of every individual. It is a beautiful way to showcase the rich culture and heritage of our country, and an outstanding blend of art and technology,” said Aparajita Jain, founder, Terrain.art.