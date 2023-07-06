Samsung collaborates with Terrain.art to present Indian artwork for users

“Along with the expression and medium of art, the way art is displayed has also been transforming. With The Frame TV, we have revolutionised the way art is brought alive in living spaces or art galleries through digital display. The Frame TV allows consumers to display their favourite art, which looks incredibly real on the screen and elevates the design quotient of any space. The QLED technology that powers The Frame TV delivers brilliant picture quality for an immersive in-home entertainment experience. Our collaboration with Terrain.art is a demonstration of our vision of bringing together art lovers, and local and global artists via technology,” said Mohandeep Singh, senior vice president, Visual Display Business, Samsung India.