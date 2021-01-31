Samsung India partners with Instagram to ‘Hunt for the Next Galaxy Expert’

Samsung India will engage with Instagram for first ever branded integration with ‘Born on Instagram’.
Samsung announced its partnership with Instagram to introduce ‘Hunt for the Next Galaxy Expert’ to engage with creators by leveraging branded content to promote its flagship Galaxy S21 Series.
Samsung will also be unveiling the ‘Galaxy Creators Lounge’ for the first time in India, giving creators access to the latest Galaxy devices for content creation.
The partnership also involves Instagram’s ‘Born on Instagram’, a program initiated in 2019 to create a platform for creators across India to learn and grow.
Over the next few weeks, through a series of workshops and contests, the initiative will provide creators with an opportunity to win the latest Galaxy devices, including the latest flagship Galaxy S21. The winner will win the title of ‘Galaxy Expert’ and will be a part of an elite league of creators across the globe, getting access to upcoming Samsung Unpacked events.
“Samsung has always led the way for content creators. With Epic resolution and premium camera features of Galaxy S21 series, our smartphones enable creators to 'Do What You Can't'. With ‘Hunt for the Next Galaxy Expert’, we aim to empower content creators to use the advanced camera technology of our latest flagship Galaxy S21 series and reach wide audiences. Partnering with the ‘Born on Instagram’ community will offer opportunities to creators to showcase their talent and network with fellow Instagrammers,” said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.
"We are delighted to partner with Samsung in a first of its kind partnership with the 'Born on Instagram' community and the use of branded content- making the connect between brands and creators even stronger," said Prasanjeet Dutta Baruah, Vertical Head - Tech, Telecom, Education, Health and Automotive, Facebook India.