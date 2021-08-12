"Savlon secured 13X growth since it was acquired by ITC": Chairman and MD, Sanjiv Puri



While the disruptions caused by the pandemic initially impacted some segments such as Cigarettes, Hotels, Education and Stationery Products, Puri said, ITC pivoted "smartly" to address the dynamic operating environment with speed and agility and staged a resilient recovery during the latter part of the year. Gross Revenue and Profit After Tax for FY 21 stood at over Rs 48,000 crores and Rs. 13,000 crores respectively. "In a way, the pandemic stress-tested and validated the robustness of the 'strategy reset' and structural interventions that ITC had embarked upon in recent years to sharpen competitiveness and shape a new future," said Puri.