Schneider Electric has its eyes set on IPL to promote Lauritz Knudsen

Schneider Electric's premium electrical and automation solutions brand Lauritz Knudsen has been named the Principal Partner of the Mumbai Indians for the 2025 and 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons. Coming just seven months after its rebranding from L&T Switchgear, a legacy brand acquired by Schneider Electric in 2020, this strategic alliance marks a significant milestone for Lauritz Knudsen.

After the rebranding in May 2024, the conglomerate took to all marketing channels to build awareness around Lauritz Knudsen. As per Rajat Abbi, who is the global marketing head for India and chief marketing officer of Schneider Electric, the brand instantly undertook a comprehensive 360-degree campaign to push the subsidiary in both rural and urban markets.

This included a partnership with Kaun Banega Crorepati, in addition to profound digital spends and below-the-line (BTL) initiatives.

Rajat Abbi

“Our integrated marketing approach believes in engaging our target audiences by leveraging the right marketing touch points. We also rolled out a series of campaigns in rural areas on digital, partnering with Meta, Google, and other platforms,” Abbi says.

Lauritz Knudsen is targeting a diverse audience, spanning over 65 million micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs); the agricultural sector; large enterprises; and government bodies, in addition to individual homes.

The partnership with Mumbai Indians is another milestone in the brand’s marketing journey, as Abbi puts it.

“The IPL partnership with the Mumbai Indians is the next step. In India, cricket is something that unites millions and billions of people, and there is no better team than the Mumbai Indians for us to partner with because Lawrence Knudsen also has its roots in Mumbai. It’s just a natural fit.”

History with IPL

The partnership is not merely a marketing exercise but a reflection of broader corporate strategy. Schneider Electric itself has been the 'Official Sustainability Partner' for the Rajasthan Royals for three consecutive years. The company’s other subsidiary, Luminous Power Technologies, has also just extended its partnership with the Rajasthan Royals for the next two years as the Title Sponsor.

"These associations have helped us connect with our target audience in a faster and more engaging way. We have seen strong consumer pull being created for the brand. We have also seen strong growth in our brand awareness course," says Abbi.

Therefore, when the company was exploring means and opportunities to build the Lauritz Knudsen brand in the country, partnering with another leading team in one of the biggest cricketing leagues in the world made sense, he adds..

Despite investing in IPL marketing, the brand distributes its annual promotional budgets evenly across all quarters.

Digital-first, consumer-centric media strategy

Lauritz Knudsen's digital strategy represents a nuanced approach to reaching a technologically evolving Indian market. With approximately 50% of its marketing budget allocated to digital initiatives, the brand is pioneering a comprehensive digital engagement model that transcends traditional marketing boundaries.

"Digital adoption is accelerating at an unprecedented pace," Abbi emphasises. "We're witnessing a fundamental shift in how consumers interact with brands, particularly in the electrical solutions space. Voice search, WhatsApp for Business, and extensive online research have become critical touchpoints for our audience."

The brand's digital strategy is particularly attuned to India's demographic dividend. With a median age of around 28 years, the country boasts a young, tech-savvy population that consumes content across multiple digital platforms. Lauritz Knudsen is strategically positioning itself to capture this digital-native demographic.

Partnerships & influencer marketing

Beyond IPL and prime-time TV shows, Schneider Electric finds itself in a healthy mix of other brand activations and associations as well. Its larger brand partnerships integrate industry participation, strategic partnerships, and influencer collaborations.

The brand acknowledges the complexity of its target market, which spans multiple professional segments, including end customers, panel builders, distributors, retailers, electricians, electrical consultants, and interior decorators.

The company maintains a presence at industry exhibitions, with expo events like Elecrama providing a platform to engage with professional communities. Its partnership strategy involves collaborating with various organisations—from media houses to business entities—to create targeted programmes that address specific market segments.

In the space of influencer marketing, Lauritz Knudsen differentiates itself by seeking partnerships that go beyond traditional metrics of reach and visibility. “We are always on the lookout for influencers who are well connected with our target audience.”

Two primary archetypes of influencers particularly interest the brand:

Skill development advocates: Influencers who are actively working to enhance the professional capabilities of electricians, promoting skill upgrading and professional development. Professional community builders: Thought leaders in architecture and related fields who are creating meaningful dialogues and driving innovation within their professional communities.



Investment and expansion strategy

"Our ambition is to make Lauritz Knudsen the most recalled electrical brand in India," Abbi asserts, adding, "We want to educate consumers about our 70-year legacy and emphasise that while the name has changed, the trust and quality remain unchanged."

Backing this aggressive marketing approach is a significant financial commitment. Lauritz Knudsen has earmarked approximately $100 million (Rs 850 crore) for investments in the Indian market.

The brand has established a significant presence in India's electrical solutions market, with operations spanning multiple urban and rural regions.

"We are not a niche brand that only wants to be targeted in a few cities in India," Abbi explains. "We want to be—and already are—one of the biggest electrical players in the country, with one of the widest reach and depth across India."

The company's strategic approach focuses on comprehensive market coverage, extending from metropolitan centres to rural landscapes. "We are already present across all leading cities, tier one, tier two, tier three, and beyond," Abbi notes. This approach is particularly evident in the agricultural sector, where the brand has developed what Abbi describes as "cult brands."

