Sharvari named first brand ambassador for Godrej Professional

Godrej Professional, a professional hair brand offering hair colour and hair care from the house of Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL), announced Bollywood actor Sharvari as its first-ever brand ambassador.The reveal took place at the Godrej Professional Spotlight grand finale, a platform celebrating hairstylists.

Commenting on the development, Abhinav Grandhi, general manager, Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL), said, “We are excited to have Sharvari as the very first brand ambassador for Godrej Professional. Being a fashion and lifestyle icon, Sharvari has millions who look up to her for her impeccable sense of style and grace. Her association with Godrej Professional comes at a time as we are growing and continuing to expand our footprint in the hair and beauty industry.”

Expressing her excitement about the association, Sharvari said, “It’s an honour to be the first-ever brand ambassador for Godrej Professional. Godrej has been a trusted name amongst Indian households for over 120 years and has truly revolutionized the hair colour category in the country. They’re known for their innovative and high-quality hair colour range such as Dimension and Colourplay. Hair has always been a defining part of my style—whether I am embodying a character on screen or turning heads on the red carpet. When approached to represent Godrej Professional, I was thrilled as it resonates with my personal style."