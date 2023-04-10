Skymet unveils new branding and identity

The rebranding initiative reflects the brand's commitment to being a weather and climate intelligent company, providing forecasting, information, and risk management services.
Skymet, an information, and risk management company, announced the launch of its new branding and identity. This rebranding initiative reflects the brand's commitment to being a weather and climate intelligent company, providing forecasting, information, and risk management services while utilising cutting-edge technologies such as AI and ML to provide highly accurate and precise services.
Skymet’s brand culture is founded on innovation, teamwork, and a commitment to deliver the highest quality services to their clients. The brand strives to continuously improve its technology and services while fostering a positive work environment that values creativity and diversity.
Commenting on the rebranding initiative, Yogesh Patil, CEO, Skymet, said, “We are excited about the new chapter of Skymet. With the new corporate identity, we are aiming to elevate our brand. Our mission at Skymet is to advance our understanding of weather and climate and their impact on the world, while also developing sustainable solutions for a better future. We strive to provide the most accurate and dependable weather and climate information and solutions, while also exploring new technologies and techniques to provide the best services and solutions possible. Our ability to adapt to changing weather and climate patterns enables us to meet the needs of our clients."
The new Skymet logo is youthful, confident, and energetic, with a fresh color palette that adopts new colour and shifts from orange to intelligent blue with pure black and wiser white. The logo is more than weather and climate centric that gives a tech appeal to the brand.
Skymet's new logo, with the tagline "Beyond Weather," represents the company's commitment to being a climate-conscious brand that goes beyond traditional weather forecasting to provide information and solutions that cater to a wider audience while also having a positive impact on society and the environment.
The brand's rebranding continues to emphasise accuracy, innovation, responsiveness, integrity, quality, and empowerment. With the aim to empower individuals and organizations, Skymet is committed to providing innovative solutions and services to their clients that enable them to make informed decisions and achieve their goals while creating a better future for all.