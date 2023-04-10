Skymet unveils new branding and identity

Commenting on the rebranding initiative, Yogesh Patil, CEO, Skymet, said, “We are excited about the new chapter of Skymet. With the new corporate identity, we are aiming to elevate our brand. Our mission at Skymet is to advance our understanding of weather and climate and their impact on the world, while also developing sustainable solutions for a better future. We strive to provide the most accurate and dependable weather and climate information and solutions, while also exploring new technologies and techniques to provide the best services and solutions possible. Our ability to adapt to changing weather and climate patterns enables us to meet the needs of our clients."