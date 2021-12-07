Snap goes all out with new offerings at the annual Lens Fest

Snap launched Landmarkers in 2019 and Local Lenses in 2020, layering augmented reality onto dozens of popular destinations around the world. And coming soon, creators will be able to make Custom Landmarkers, transforming local landmarks into AR attractions. All it takes is a mobile device with a LiDAR Scanner to map the area and create a 3D model to bring into Lens Studio. We’re excited to soon hand over our Landmarker mapping technology and let creators turn more of the world—from statues to storefronts—into their canvas.