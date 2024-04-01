SOTC becomes the official partner of Mumbai Indians for IPL 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
SOTC Travel has collaborated with Mumbai Indians for the ongoing T20 cricket season as an ‘official partner’. As part of this association, SOTC would have the rights to use imagery of Mumbai Indians’ players.
As part of SOTC’s 75th year celebrations, the collaboration leverages India’s biggest passion– Cricket, and is timed perfectly for India’s peak summer travel season. SOTC will leverage this association across its promotional activities in varied mediums including print, digital, social, point-of-sale, activations etc.
Daniel D’souza, president and country head - Holidays, SOTC Travel, said, “At SOTC, we take immense pride in being an Indian-grown brand, born of Indian entrepreneurship. To celebrate our rich heritage of 75 years, we have partnered with Mumbai Indians – one of the most popular teams among the T20 franchise. Cricket and travel are an emotion in India and this iconic partnership is a winning combination of Cricket & Travel Adventures."
He added, "Our exciting campaign aims to introduce new destinations and experiences to Indians across segments, blending the thrill of cricket with the adventure of travel. Together with Mumbai Indians, we are proud to champion the spirit of India, uniting hearts and inspiring dreams.”