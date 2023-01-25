South India’s edible oil brand, Sunpure forays into spices market

The brand is targeting a top-line revenue of INR 150 crore from the food category.
South India’s edible oil brand, Sunpure, announced its foray into the INR 25,000-crore branded spices market with the launch of Sunpure Red Chilli Powder, Sunpure Turmeric Powder and Sunpure Coriander Powder. Soon, the company will be unveiling its blended spice mixes as well as new product categories like grains, pulses, and dry fruits.
In 2023, MK Agrotech, the parent company, plans to further expand its product portfolio to include grains, pulses, dry fruit, and other food products, with a vision to strengthen the brand’s legacy of bringing together technology and tradition. The company is targeting a top-line revenue of INR 150 crore from the food category (aside from the earnings from its edible oil products) in FY 2023- ‘24.
The newly launched Sunpure spices will be available across retail stores in Mysore starting this month, followed by other key markets in the coming months.
Commenting on the company’s future plans, Gokaran Singh Pawar, national sales head, MK Agrotech, said, “As MK Agrotech’s flagship edible oil brand, Sunpure has the distinction of being India’s first chemical-free, processed and physically refined oil, with government patented technology. For over two decades, we have been garnering much customer love and accolades. This year, we are all set to widen our reach in the food industry. Our aspiration is to cater to the needs of every Indian kitchen in the most sustainable way.”
Sunpure spices are made from pure spices handpicked from farms that adopt sustainable farming practices. They do not have any artificial colours, artificial flavours, or added preservatives, thereby bringing out the natural colour, flavour and aroma of the spices.
Sunpure spices are also processed carefully to retain the bioactive component like capsaicin in chilli, curcumin in turmeric and essential oil in coriander. They are carefully graded, scientifically processed, and hygienically packed, in accordance with the quality parameters of the Food Safety Standard Authority of India, Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and Good Hygiene Practice (GHP), ensuring food quality and safety throughout the food supply chain.
That apart, the manufacturing process at Sunpure is eco-friendly. The company uses 100% green electricity generated by windmills, producing eight times more power than it consumes!