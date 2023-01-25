South India’s edible oil brand, Sunpure forays into spices market

Commenting on the company’s future plans, Gokaran Singh Pawar, national sales head, MK Agrotech, said, “As MK Agrotech’s flagship edible oil brand, Sunpure has the distinction of being India’s first chemical-free, processed and physically refined oil, with government patented technology. For over two decades, we have been garnering much customer love and accolades. This year, we are all set to widen our reach in the food industry. Our aspiration is to cater to the needs of every Indian kitchen in the most sustainable way.”