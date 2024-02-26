'Spoyl'-t for choice: Here's how Flipkart wants to win Gen Z fashion

“People who are buying or who are attracted to this kind of fashion want to see larger images. They're honestly not too concerned about which brand it is coming from. They are more style-conscious rather than brand-conscious.”

Beyond the visual differentiators, Spoyl will also see a linear marketing push to gain consumer awareness. The brand is aiming to leverage influencers while continuing with film collaborations. Maloo says, “Collaborations with the entertainment industry are in the plans at the moment. We did that with Archies and Fighter, and you will see a lot more along those lines. We also collaborate with influencers. There are micro-influencers, macro influencers, tier one and tier two influencers who are partnering with us to talk about the fresh new styles that we launch every fortnight.”