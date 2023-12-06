Starbucks, boAt, Flipkart, Vistara… Netflix’s 'The Archies' is on a brand collab spree

Holiday-themed beverages to a limited-edition speaker to merchandise; the movie is leaving no brand category untouched.
In a year where brand placements inside a movie were a thrill to spot, The Archies from Netflix carves a different space for itself because of the many brand collaborations it has stacked up before its release than during its runtime.
An adaption of the famed comic, The Archies by Zoya Akhtar brings Riverdale to India where Archie and his gang look to save a park – a classic comic book adventure.
The source material is evergreen, the cast is young, and so it is natural the brands the movie has tied up with gel quite well with younger crowds.
Here’s the menu of all the brands riding The Archies wave:
Meta: Archies-themed stickers on WhatsApp
Looking to message your thoughts once the movie drops. The Archies-themed sticker pack on WhatsApp should do the trick for you.
The sticker pack will include key characters from Riverdale, i.e., Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper, Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge, Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Aditi Dot as Ethel Muggs, and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley.
What’s interesting is the press note from Meta that says, “Giving GenZ a chance to celebrate the upcoming Archies movies…” Are the other generations not allowed to celebrate?
boAt: limited-edition Archies speakers
Jumping on the The Archies’ bandwagon at the very end is boAt which on December 4, 2023, announced a limited-edition speaker.
Getting Orry, Baba Sehgal, and a few influencers, it released a neat little video to push this speaker. Don’t miss co-founder Aman Gupta doing a jig at the end. Also, a print ad mimicking the comic book hit newspapers on December 5, 2023.
Starbucks: holiday-themed beverages inspired by The Archies
The coffee giant may not replace ‘Pop Tate's Chock'lit Shoppe’ from the Archieverse, but it is giving all the aam junta a taste of Riverdale with the new 'Holiday Classics from The Archies’
1. Archie’s: Crunchy Red Hat Mocha Frappuccino
2. Veronica’s: Toffee Nut Crunch Frappuccino
3. Betty’s: Chestnut Mont Blanc Frappuccino
4. Jughead’s: Gingerbread Frappuccino
Vistara: A flight to Riverdale
Lucky winners of Vistara’s Flight to Riverdale promotion were in for a remarkable surprise as the airline went above and beyond, transforming their journey into an unforgettable The Archies-themed experience.
Picture Vistara’s retro jet, everything Riverdale themed from the ticket to the seats to food as well, and that’s not it; a real-life Riverdale awaiting them at Goa with a surprise dance routine from the cast of The Archies.
Tinder: Going incognito
Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead are the most popular characters but there is one mysterious character everyone is clueless about in The Archies – DOT.
Dating app Tinder was aware of this and decided to use DOT. to promote its new incognito feature – a user is seen only by the people they have liked.
Flipkart: dropping The Archies merch
The e-comm giant’s GenZ-specific wing SPOYL now sells merch – think t-shirts, dresses, loungewear and more – in the style of The Archies’ Archie, Reggie, Veronica, Betty, Jughead, Moose, Ethel and Dilton, and the prices for these items start at Rs 799.
Maybelline New York: bringing back 60’s glam
The makeup mogul has released a limited-edition collection to bring back the 60’s glam. It also got the all-girls dance crew, The Vixen Crew, to perform to the tune of the movie’s Va Va Vroom song whilst promoting the new line.
Skybags: bearing the GenZ weight
VIP Industries’ youth-oriented brand has launched a collection of bags themed around The Archies, with prices starting at Rs 800.