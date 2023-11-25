After Starbucks, Maybelline New York, and Tinder, it is Vistara’s turn to collab with Netflix’s The Archies

The carrier commissioned a flight, replete with the movie's aesthetics, from Delhi to Goa.
Movie marketing reached an epoch this year after Netflix’s The Archies managed to recreate its hues inside a special Vistara retro jet flying from Delhi to Goa.
“The celebration onboard was marked by retro-themed décor in line with the film’s aesthetics, specially curated meals and beverages reminiscent of Pop Tate’s, customised Vistara and Netflix giveaways, and a chance for the passengers to travel with their favourite characters from The Archies,” reads a press release from Vistara.
The Archies' soundtrack, the release further says, played as part of the boarding and landing music, and the in-flight entertainment system Vistara World showcased exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpses into the making of The Archies.
A part of this collaboration was to fly the passengers to Riverdale which was set up at the Manohar International Airport, Goa.
The arrival hall was transformed into a mini-Riverdale with retro-themed props and backdrops from the film. A flash mob, featuring the cast, a dance troupe, and the Vistara crew welcome the passengers.
Vistara is the latest in a line of brands that have partnered with The Archies set to release on December 7, 2023.
Starbucks is serving four holiday-themed beverages based on the movie’s characters (taken from the comic, of course). Maybelline New York has released a limited-edition Archies collection. Luggage brand Skybags has rolled out a backpack collection aimed towards GenZ consumers.
All these brands have shown the main cast in their promotional videos. Dating app Tinder in India, on the other hand, has cast DOT., an unknown girl from the upcoming movie to spotlight the app’s new incognito mode that lets subscribers be seen only by the people they have liked.
2023 has seen an abundance of movie marketing with Jawan and Barbie taking the limelight before The Archies began dropping its collabs.
Some movies depended on brand partnerships before and inside the movie itself, others resorted to the good-old basics of move promotions - outdoor advertising and on-ground activations.
Cover images from Deep Chhabria's (Netflix India and SEA creative lead) LinkedIn post.