Starbucks to serve holiday beverages based on the characters from Netflix’s ‘The Archies’

The ‘Holiday Classics from The Archies’ brews four new beverages, and are available at Starbucks from November 20, 2023.
The characters of Archie Comics and the drinks at Pop Tate are immortal for the readers of the hit comic series.
In a literal coming-to-life saga, Starbucks is serving four new beverages for the holidays based on characters from video streamer Netflix India’s upcoming flick The Archies.
Creative agency Manja has made the promotional ad.
The new Holiday Classic from The Archies beverages are:
1. Archie’s: Crunchy Red Hat Mocha Frappuccino
2. Veronica’s: Toffee Nut Crunch Frappuccino
3. Betty’s: Chestnut Mont Blanc Frappuccino
4. Jughead’s: Gingerbread Frappuccino
The Archie’s is set for a December 7, 2023 release and the Starbucks collab is one of the many ways it is marketing itself.
For instance, a huge billboard overlooking the Western Express Highway in Mumbai has been counting down the days until the movie’s release starting from 100.
And back in June 2023, Netflix India attached a flyer to a plane and flew it over the Gateway of India asking watchers to follow the movie on Instagram (all courtesy of CGI).
Then there is a collaboration with Tinder India to promote the dating app’s incognito mode using one of the lesser known characters from the movie.
Adding to this, because the cast is quite well-groomed considering how most if not all come from families of stars, a tie-up with luggage brand Skybags resulted in a line of backpacks aimed at GenZ.