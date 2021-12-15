Starbucks to serve freshly baked items inside the store

The #FreshlyBakedAtStarbucks menu features offerings like the Cocoa Hazelnut Croissant - a heavenly pair of cocoa-hazelnut encased in between a captivating golden brown flaky & buttery pastry; Chocolate Twist - a flaky and chocolatey delight with a touch of confectioners custard; Onion & Cheese Twist - a flaky croissant strip with flavours of onion and cheese topped with some nigella and quinoa seeds; and the all-time favourite Butter Croissant, which can be enjoyed with a berry preserve and the berry-licious Strawberry Lattice, a golden and flaky crust with a strawberry flavoured delicious filling.