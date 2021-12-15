By afaqs! news bureau
Marketing

Starbucks to serve freshly baked items inside the store

The ‘Bake in Store’ format, a first for India, has launched exclusively at its Red Chillies store in Khar, Mumbai.

Starbucks, in a first for India, will serve freshly baked items inside the store. The ‘Bake in Store’ format has come alive at its Red Chillies store in Khar, Mumbai.

Starbucks to serve freshly baked items inside the store

The #FreshlyBakedAtStarbucks menu features offerings like the Cocoa Hazelnut Croissant - a heavenly pair of cocoa-hazelnut encased in between a captivating golden brown flaky & buttery pastry; Chocolate Twist - a flaky and chocolatey delight with a touch of confectioners custard; Onion & Cheese Twist - a flaky croissant strip with flavours of onion and cheese topped with some nigella and quinoa seeds; and the all-time favourite Butter Croissant, which can be enjoyed with a berry preserve and the berry-licious Strawberry Lattice, a golden and flaky crust with a strawberry flavoured delicious filling.

Deepa Krishnan, Director - Marketing Tata Starbucks said- “Introduced for the first time, the exciting ‘Bake-In’ concept will have our store partners baking some of the coffeehouse favourites freshly in-house. This innovation honours our commitment to continue elevating the signature Starbucks experience and delighting our customers.”

Starbucks