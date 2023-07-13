Starlight Gaming India appoints 21N78E Creative as its agency on record

Starlight Gaming, a SOFTSTAR ENTERTAINMENT INC company, appoints 21N78E Creative Labs as their advertising AOR just prior to their first game release in the Country – ‘Raider SIX’.
With a view to pushing boundaries by using cutting edge technology and innovative gameplay mechanics, Starlight Gaming aims to engage and attract Indian players with games that immerse players deep into the game. 21N78E has been onboarded to take the vision of the brand right to the screens of gamers across India.
Raider SIX is a brand-new Battle Royale that is made for India. It is different from other games in the genre, in that it follows a story line and has game mechanics that add a strategic component to the game beyond just ‘Last Man Standing’. Starlight Gaming plans on an India focused game development and release approach and building the game around feedback provided by the community.
Speaking on the pitch, Laveesh Pandey, COO – Starlight Gaming India, said “Our vision is to create games that truly resonate with the Indian gamer in every way. 21N78E’s pitch didn’t feel like it was done by an advertising agency but more like it was a bunch of gamers who wanted to shape the category they most enjoy, very much in line with our goal. 21N78E Creative Labs brought some much-needed category understanding along with their creative spunk that gave us the confidence that they are the right partners.”
“As a gamer first and adman second, working on Raider SIX was a breath of fresh air. Starlight Gaming has a clear winner with Raider SIX. Working to build the brand and community is an exciting task that the team is itching to pull the trigger on. Starlight Gaming has a clear pulse on the scene in India and we’re excited to partner with them on this adventure.” Added Nikhil Shahane, COO – 21N78E Creative Labs.
With over a million downloads in less than a week the game has already taken the community by storm. Raider SIX is available on the Google Play Store and the App Store for download. It boasts of a different win condition compared to the other games of this genre. Just being a good shooter won’t be good enough to secure the win.