Startek unveils new brand identity

"We're thrilled to launch our new look and feel. Startek and the clients we serve have developed since we started out almost 40 years ago and, today, our visual identity has evolved to better represent the company we have become and the solutions we offer,” said Rebecca Gautrey, Chief Marketing Officer, Startek. “We are proud to be a global, digital-first CX solutions provider and our new visual identity reflects our mission to deliver customer experience excellence by combining our people, the latest technology and data-driven insights. We're excited about the future and the value we bring to all our stakeholders."