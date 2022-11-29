Storytel collaborates with Flipkart to add audio books to its platform

Storytel will be selling their ‘select plan' through the Flipkart platform. The select subscription is the Indian languages subscription plan with access to 10 Indian languages.
Storytel, a global audiobook streaming service app has been onboarded with the home-gorown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart to scale up the growth of audiobooks in regional languages.
Audiobooks are rising in consumption in India and the demand for stories in Indian languages is seen to be on the rise amongst people in the country.
Storytel is the first paid audiobook streaming service app, launched in India in November 2017. The audiobook streaming app has stories in multiple languages. Storytel on boarded through its collaboration with Flipkart wants to grow the Indian language consumption base in India.
Storytel has the best of classics and bestsellers in each of the languages, through exclusive titles in partnership with top regional publishers. Whether it is DC Books in Malayalam or Rajkamal or Vani Prakashan in Hindi.
These partnerships have made the bestsellers and classics available for listening.
Yogesh Dashrath, country manager Storytel India “Audiobooks in Indian languages have been a tremendous success for the very fact that people like to listen to stories in the language they are comfortable with. For example Ponniyin Selvan as an audiobook has appealed to Tamil audiences across age groups and Mrutyunjay in Marathi has been one of the most listened audiobook in marathi.”
“Audiobooks have found growing popularity among consumers looking for audio content. They come in very handy for people who find interest in books of Indian languages, but may not be well versed in reading it. It is also an opportunity for people who have busy schedules and can listen on the go. Flipkart is delighted to onboard Storytel and its varied range of audiobooks available in multiple regional languages through subscriptions. Through this collaboration, we aim to solve the growing appetite of Indian consumers across the country while encouraging the idea of audiobooks.” said Kanchan Mishra, business head, FMCG, home and general merchandise, Flipkart.