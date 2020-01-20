Subway promotes new Sub at collegian-friendly price point

"The new product is a proper sub, as opposed to a smaller toastie. Maybe they didn't have a sub at this price point. This is just another routine item that has been added to the menu at this specific price point - below 100 and above 80 rupees. It may not rake in the volumes for the company," she says. Chandrasekhar agrees that it's taking on other fast food giants like McDonald's and Burger King, who offer menu items priced as low as 29 rupees. "If an audience has a limited amount of money and chooses to go to McDonald's instead - they end up losing out on that audience," she says.