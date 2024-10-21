Sukham’s new campaign offers Ashwagandha to Zomato delivery partner

Sukham, a men's wellness brand based on Ayurveda, recently launched a campaign where they offered a Zomato delivery personnel who navigates long hours in challenging circumstances their recently launched Ashwagandha Drops- a natural supplement known for reducing stress and promoting overall wellness.

The campaign aims to shed light on the immense pressure and high-stress conditions faced by these men, who often put their work before their own health. The campaign aims to encourage major corporations to address the health and wellness needs of men in high-stress roles and create a supportive environment for open discussions about their challenges.

Vivek, CEO of Sukham, shared his inspiration for the campaign: “I was deeply moved by the campaign Deepinder (Zomato CEO) did, where he spent a day as a delivery personnel. He didn’t just deliver orders—he actually experienced the everyday struggles these men face. Watching him take this journey gave us a new perspective on the kind of stress their delivery personnel go through due to their work requirements and lifestyle. We felt inspired to take action and offer support through our wellness solutions”