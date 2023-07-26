Sunpure forays into Mustard Oil segment

The South India’s edible oil brand plans to set up an edible oil refinery in Mumbai; the newly-launched segment to clock INR 25 crores in revenues in FY 2023-’24.
Sunpure, announced the expansion of its product portfolio with the launch of Sunpure Mustard Oil. The physically pressed oil is chemical-free and processed in low temperatures to retain its natural nutritional and antioxidant properties.
MK Agrotech, Sunpure’s Karnataka-based parent organisation, plans to set up an edible oil refinery in Mumbai to cater to its growing pan-India consumer base. The newly-launched Mustard Oil segment is expected to clock INR 25 crores in revenues in FY 2023-’24.
Speaking about the launch of Sunpure Mustard Oil, Mannan Khan, director, MK Agrotech, said, “As the world’s largest consumer and importer of edible oils, with a demand of about 23 million tonnes annually, India is a powerful market with remarkable opportunities. Traditional edible oils such as soybean, palm, sunflower, and mustard oil continue to be the mainstay, even as newer choices are being explored in Indian households. Sunpure Mustard Oil is rich in monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFA) and polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA), including OMEGA 3 and OMEGA 6, making it a healthy choice for all.”
MUFA and PUFA are healthy fats that promote good health, lower blood cholesterol levels, reduce the risk of heart diseases, and help manage body weight, among other benefits. With a steady increase in investments in research and development, there has been a substantial improvement in the quality and nutritional value of edible oils available in India.
Gokaran Singh Pawar, National Sales Head, MK Agrotech, said, “At Sunpure, our team has worked very hard for over five months to identify the market requirements, source the best quality raw materials, and ensure a smooth manufacturing process in our state-of-the-art production facility for our latest Mustard Oil offering. As an ISO 22000:2018 certified company, we have stringent quality checks in place to guarantee that all our products adhere to the highest standards of hygiene and safety.”
Sunpure has the distinction of being India’s first chemical-free, processed and physically refined oil, with government patented technology. Sunpure has made a conscious decision to prioritise the health and well-being of consumers. Sunpure Oil is free from harmful chemicals and is also enriched with Vitamins A, D and E. The biggest USP is its purity, powered by the best of technology and tradition.
Recently, Sunpure also acquired Riso, a leading edible oil brand from Maharashtra, in a bid to further strengthen its presence in key markets. In FY 2022-‘23, Sunpure registered 15% growth, while expanding its footprints across Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa and Tamil Nadu.
Currently, Sunpure range of products include Sunpure Sunflower oil, Sunpure Filtered Groundnut Oil, Sunpure Refined Groundnut Oil, Sunpure Rice Bran Health, Sunpure Palmpure (imported refined palmolein oil), Sunpure Sugar (refined via a sulphur-free process), Sunpure Vanaspati, Sunpure swaad (whole wheat atta produced using Swiss technology), Sunpure Red Chilli Powder, Sunpure Turmeric Powder and Sunpure Coriander Powder.