Sunpure forays into Mustard Oil segment

Speaking about the launch of Sunpure Mustard Oil, Mannan Khan, director, MK Agrotech, said, “As the world’s largest consumer and importer of edible oils, with a demand of about 23 million tonnes annually, India is a powerful market with remarkable opportunities. Traditional edible oils such as soybean, palm, sunflower, and mustard oil continue to be the mainstay, even as newer choices are being explored in Indian households. Sunpure Mustard Oil is rich in monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFA) and polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA), including OMEGA 3 and OMEGA 6, making it a healthy choice for all.”