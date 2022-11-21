Sunpure launches e-commerce platform for its customers

The USP of this e-commerce initiative is the guaranteed delivery of fresh products, ‘made with a whole lot of love’, within three hours of the online purchase.
South India’s edible oil brand, Sunpure announced the launch of its e-commerce route for its customers. Currently, the brand is providing home delivery service in Mysuru.
MK Agrotech, the parent company, plans to expand Sunpure’s online services to all markets across Karnataka in 2023.
Sharing the company’s vision behind the newly launched e-commerce platform, Gokaran, general manager - sales and operations, MK Agrotech said, “As the manufacturers of the most revolutionary refined Sunflower oil in India, we have witnessed overwhelming love from our consumers for more than two decades now. In keeping with the changing times and evolving consumer needs, Sunpure’s e-commerce platform is a pioneering endeavour to deepen our customer bond and carry forward the brand’s legacy of bringing together technology and tradition. The future looks exciting!”
Sunpure has the distinction of being India’s only chemical-free processed and physically refined Last year, Sunpure had appointed actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood as its brand ambassador. The brand’s marketing campaigns have consistently reiterated its core values of purity, trust, care and honesty.
Currently, Sunpure is present in key markets across India, namely, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Kerala.