Supertails launches a unique campaign, 'A Rainbow Logo Won’t Change That'

June saw Pride month knocking on doors but Supertails decided to only start this campaign at the end of the month- to address the elephant in the room i.e the need to live Pride 365 days of the year. Keeping the narrative experimental, they interviewed cishet Supertails employees with questions that their Queer colleagues face. But here is the twist- they subverted the questions and what followed were unbelieving laughs, raised brows and ridicule- and the understanding of how, some questions, are the problem. Refusing to do any Pride-themed sales event, the brand took to taking a stand.