Swiggy announces ‘Swiggy Launchpad’ with 0% commission for new restaurant partners

The ‘Swiggy Launchpad’ initiative is to encourage restaurants that are new to Swiggy to recognise online delivery as an incremental channel to kickstart their growth. With this, restaurant partners can potentially save up to INR 20,000 through commissions and other benefits and choose to invest it back into their business to drive further growth. Swiggy Launchpad seeks to build a win-win relationship with the restaurant partner ecosystem.