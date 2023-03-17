Swiggy announces ‘Swiggy Launchpad’ with 0% commission for new restaurant partners

With this, new restaurant brands can unlock the potential of online food delivery free for a month.
Swiggy announced the ‘Swiggy Launchpad’ initiative with a 0% commission for the first month for new restaurant partners across the country who want to experience and grow their business with online food delivery.
The ‘Swiggy Launchpad’ initiative is to encourage restaurants that are new to Swiggy to recognise online delivery as an incremental channel to kickstart their growth. With this, restaurant partners can potentially save up to INR 20,000 through commissions and other benefits and choose to invest it back into their business to drive further growth. Swiggy Launchpad seeks to build a win-win relationship with the restaurant partner ecosystem.
“We are consistently looking at avenues to encourage new food entrepreneurs to experience online food delivery,” said Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Food Marketplace, Swiggy. “With 0% commissions for the first one month of their operations, we hope more restaurants, cloud kitchens, and other food entrepreneurs feel confident about online food delivery and take the plunge. We look forward to welcoming many new partners”, he added.
Swiggy on average has over 2.5 lakh restaurant partners enabled on its platform, and typically onboards about 10,000 restaurants every month. This offer applies to all partners new to the Swiggy platform.
New restaurant partners can avail of several benefits enabling them to control operational costs and drive growth as they get oriented to online food delivery. This not only includes the commission waiver but also support in the form of a dedicated growth manager, free advertisements on the Swiggy app, extended delivery radius, apps to manage business performance and create high-quality menus, as well as data & insights through business intelligence dashboards.