Swiggy Dineout lures people to open pamphlets with fake Rs 2,000 notes

The pamphlets showcase an offer that can be availed at restaurants in DLF Avenue Mall, Delhi.
Usually, visitors in public places exhibit a lack of interest in distributed pamphlets. They either refuse to accept the brochure or take it, only to throw it in a bin later.
In a bid to challenge this trend, Swiggy recently promoted its Dineout offering with the innovative idea of distributing wallets containing a facsimile Rs 2,000 note. Initially, recipients were led to believe they are receiving an actual Rs 2,000 note within the wallet. However, once they opened it, they discovered a brochure detailing exclusive deals offered by Swiggy Dineout at the DLF Avenue Mall.
The featured deals are exclusively applicable at select restaurants within the mall.
Pointing to the facsimile Rs 2,000 note at the top, the pamphlet delivers a message,
“This is how much you could have saved via Swiggy Dineout Today. Steal exclusive deals at your favourite restaurants at DLF Avenue Mall!”
In February 2023, Swiggy announced the integration of Dineout into its app, allowing its users to make reservations at their favourite restaurants. The customers can claim discounts at over 18000 restaurants in 24 cities.
While the Dineout offer is free for all users, ‘Swiggy One’ members enjoy additional discounts and access to exclusive premium restaurants on Dineout.