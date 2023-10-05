Swiggy Dineout lures people to open pamphlets with fake Rs 2,000 notes

In a bid to challenge this trend, Swiggy recently promoted its Dineout offering with the innovative idea of distributing wallets containing a facsimile Rs 2,000 note. Initially, recipients were led to believe they are receiving an actual Rs 2,000 note within the wallet. However, once they opened it, they discovered a brochure detailing exclusive deals offered by Swiggy Dineout at the DLF Avenue Mall.