Swiggy Instamart launches 'Upload Your Shopping List' feature

Swiggy Instamart has started piloting a 'Shopping List' feature. The announcement comes after a viral post by user GabbarSingh, which spotlighted the traditional practice among Indian shoppers of using prepared lists for shopkeepers. In response, Phani Kishan, co-founder of Swiggy announced a new feature on Swiggy Instamart that allows users to easily scan, write or say their entire shopping list, automatically building their cart for a hassle-free shopping experience.

Users will have the capability to create their shopping cart using a shopping list through three options: 'Say it,' 'Scan it,' and 'Write it.'

With the 'Say it' feature, users can simply vocalise their lists—like saying, “Apple, Mango, and Banana”—and the system will automatically generate a searchable list that can be added to their cart in one go.

Alternatively, users can type or paste their lists from sources like WhatsApp or Notes, allowing for quick searches and additions.

The “Scan it” option enables users to scan handwritten or typed notes, after which Swiggy will create the list for easy searching and cart addition. Additionally, by invoking Siri with the command, “Hey Siri, create my Swiggy Instamart list,” users can verbally add items, and Siri will prompt them for their desired items before compiling the list for seamless cart integration.