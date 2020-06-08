Swiggy shuts down 'independent' Scootsy, to integrate the offering on its own platform

Scootsy that offers premium delivery experiences to discerning customers was acquired by Swiggy in 2018 for about Rs 50 crore.
Swiggy, the on-demand food delivery major, will shut down its independent delivery platform Scootsy and integrate the offering into Swiggy's existing platform.
It was in 2018 when Swiggy had acquired Scootsy for about Rs 50 crore. It offers premium experiences to its customers from a curated list of restaurants such as Masque, Nara Thai, Royal China, Trattoria. Along with it, discerning customers could also order from gourmet food stores and bakeries in Mumbai.
A Swiggy spokesperson said, " Swiggy has witnessed a surge in demand for curated food choices from premium brands. Through our partnerships with ITC Hotels, Marriott, Hyatt, KA Hospitality and the likes, we intend to further elevate our premium selection and category experience for consumers on Swiggy.
To expand our footprint to all discerning customers across Mumbai, we will be transitioning the services offered by Scootsy to Swiggy’s platforms in the near future. This will be the first major milestone in setting up the premium category for Swiggy."
The spokesperson added, "In line with this, all Scootsy customers will be redirected to a curated selection on the Swiggy app where they can experience the same level of service along with the widest choice of cuisines and restaurants supported by Swiggy’s lightning-fast delivery.”
Recently, Swiggy announced its foray into alcohol delivery when it announced this service in Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal. Also, it collaborated with Instagram to let customers order food via the social media app.
As the country comes out of the lockdown, it has left all industries rattled including food tech and delivery. In May, Swiggy had announced it is laying off 1,100 employees.