Swiggy’s ‘Anything’ restaurant comes to couples’ rescue this V-Day

A major task for couples on a date is to decide, “What should we eat?” At times, even the most life-altering decisions seem pale in front of this cardinal query that couples ponder over while ordering their food. Most often, an invariable and cohesive response to this is “anything.”
This Valentine’s Day, Swiggy is aiming to put an end to food ordering woes of couples in Bangalore, with the launch of “The Anything Restaurant” on the app.
Curated in partnership with ‘The Bowl Company’, Swiggy will serve good food that defines the notion of “anything”, starting February 11 in the run up to Valentine's Day. Keeping in line with the ‘Anything’ theme, there is a multi-cuisine menu, which includes a range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian bowls, and sumptuous desserts to seal the deal.
At the ‘Anything’ restaurant, names of the dishes have been christened to celebrate common couple lingos. Those who order “I’m not mad, I’m just not hungry” will get a spicy Thai Basil Chicken with Garlic Fried Rice bowl. Dedicated to extremely indecisive couples is the “I’ll have what you’re having” special which is the Peri Peri Chicken with Egg Corn Rice. For inquisitive paneer lovers who also love each other dearly, there is the "any paneer type dish is there or what?" meal, which is a Paneer Makhani Biryani.
The shy ones could opt for the “we'll share something?” meal and get a Nawabi Paneer Lababdar with Matar Pulao. As for desserts, "something light for dessert is fine" jar will get them the Classic Tiramisu. Some couples can make it up to each other with the “I forgot it’s Valentine’s Day” Forgive Me Dessert which is a Bailey's Chocolate Mousse.
The ‘Anything’ Restaurant is available on Swiggy in Bangalore until February 14. Customers can use the ‘BROKEINLOVE’ code for getting availing offers.