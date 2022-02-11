Swiggy’s ‘Anything’ restaurant comes to couples’ rescue this V-Day

At the ‘Anything’ restaurant, names of the dishes have been christened to celebrate common couple lingos. Those who order “I’m not mad, I’m just not hungry” will get a spicy Thai Basil Chicken with Garlic Fried Rice bowl. Dedicated to extremely indecisive couples is the “I’ll have what you’re having” special which is the Peri Peri Chicken with Egg Corn Rice. For inquisitive paneer lovers who also love each other dearly, there is the "any paneer type dish is there or what?" meal, which is a Paneer Makhani Biryani.