Swiggy’s new app feature to show partner restaurants' safety features in greater detail

The feature was designed over a period of three hours late at night.
Swiggy has announced a new feature on its mobile app that will show, in greater detail, various Coronavirus safety standards its partner restaurants have put in place.
The online food delivery company made the announcement on LinkedIn by sharing a post. The message read, "As a food delivery platform, we are tirelessly working to keep our customers informed of the safety measures that our restaurant partners have taken during #COVID19. One such way is through a new feature on the Swiggy app, designed by Swiggster and senior product designer Abhishek Mishra and his team."
A link provided on the message took us to Dribbble (a social networking platform for digital designers and creatives), where a post by Mishra says, "The result of a late-night three-hour sprint we did to showcase safety measures that some of the popular brands on our platform have taken amidst COVID-19 crisis. You can find it in the menu page of the Swiggy app.
A big thanks to my teammates, Ansh and Kallol, for helping me design it... We have scaled this design to over 100 brands, thanks to our merchandise team!"
The feature is yet another step Swiggy has taken in its endeavour to delivery food in the safest manner possible. An April 17 post on its blog details all the efforts the brand has taken till now:
Delivery partner training: ... We regularly send reminders to our delivery partners on best practices of respiratory hygiene, proper method and frequency of handwashing, as well as identification of associated symptoms.
Masks for delivery partners: We have been working hard to get masks to all our delivery partners through our network of cloud kitchens and partners.
No-contact delivery: To make deliveries safer for you and our delivery partners, we introduced a no-contact delivery feature on our app in March. By opting for it, you can maintain social distancing between you and your delivery partner.
Restaurant partner advisory: To facilitate the safe and hygienic preparation of every order, we have shared a detailed advisory with all of our restaurant partners on best practices to be followed.
Auditing restaurants with best safety standards: We are working closely with restaurants, which we have identified for taking additional precautionary measures, including daily staff testing, maintaining high hygiene standards and safe packaging.
Meanwhile, Swiggy has tied up with FMCG major Marico Limited to introduce 'Saffola Store'. The initiative enables consumers to order essential food items under the Marico portfolio - Saffola Oils, Saffola Plain Oats, Saffola Masala Oats and Coco Soul Virgin coconut oil, from their homes.
Skincare brand NIVEA has also partnered with Swiggy to ensure safe deliveries of essential hygiene products to consumers’ doorstep in 60-90 minutes.