Tanishq chooses Vidtech.ai as Its new Product Experience Management Platform

“We are very excited to onboard Tanshiq and work with their Digital Media AOR, Interactive Avenues. They will now be able to better use their data to create more impact in their marketing efforts,” says Vaibhav Pandey, Co-founder, and CTO of Vidtech.ai. “We believe that more and more brands adopt digital initiatives, fragmentation of data and output channels will require them to use tools that allow quick manipulation of large data sets that can then be converted into assets like image and video creatives for various organic and inorganic channels,” Vaibhav added.