Tanishq chooses Vidtech.ai as Its new Product Experience Management Platform

Vidtech.ai enables marketers to take control and leverage their product Data to drive visually rich experiences.
Singapore-based SaaS platform Vidtech.ai today announced that it has signed up with Tanishq as a part of its India expansion plan. Vidtech.ai has created a successful playbook in the EMEA region and is now focused on building up its user base in APAC markets. The platform helps brands scale their marketing efforts by driving Product Data Management, Feed syndication, video personalization, and hyperlocal test strategies.
Ecom marketers struggle to prioritize and take control of their product catalog, a key enabler for success on digital platforms. Vidtech.ai streamlines the processes and gives marketing teams the control to effectively utilize the product feed, by enabling automation and personalization which does not require any coding or IT team bandwidth.
“We are very excited to onboard Tanshiq and work with their Digital Media AOR, Interactive Avenues. They will now be able to better use their data to create more impact in their marketing efforts,” says Vaibhav Pandey, Co-founder, and CTO of Vidtech.ai. “We believe that more and more brands adopt digital initiatives, fragmentation of data and output channels will require them to use tools that allow quick manipulation of large data sets that can then be converted into assets like image and video creatives for various organic and inorganic channels,” Vaibhav added.
The Vidtech.ai platform is a quick and effective solution for marketers and brands, and is built for marketers who are looking for a no-code platform to manage automation of their product catalog and digital assets, with rich analytics and actionable insights.
“At Tanishq, we were looking for a solution to consolidate and manage all our product catalogue at the marketing level. We wanted to set up a seamless process that could take inputs cross-functionally and yet enable the team to own all data fragments.
We can now cater to a variety of audience segments and intelligently translate our creative vision of the campaign in a timely fashion while upholding quality. Since onboarding Vidtech.ai, we have been able to open up new channels and build at scale,” adds Gaurav Midha, deputy group manager, Tanishq.
Vidtech.ai delivers ease of managing and transforming product data that is spread across various formats including Catalog Feeds, excels, Influencer Videos, campaign specific product visuals within the organization, which can then be used for creating dynamic collaterals and scaling performance without complex content ideation or the need for technical knowledge, by aligning the digital marketing with business goals and creating consistently higher engagement with customers.
“The Vidtech.ai platform's ultimate impact on improved ROI is a big differentiator. It is enabling us to build and plan for the client and show them an improvement in performance by A/B testing and multiple creative variations,” says Kaustubh Bhatt, Director, Performance Marketing at Interactive Avenues.