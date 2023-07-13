Tata Soulfull and Reliance Retail collaborate to bring ‘Desh ke Millets’

It aims to take ‘Desh ke Millets’ like Ragi, Jowar & Bajra mainstream, making it available to households across India.
Tata Soulfull,, announces its lead sponsor partnership with Reliance Retail for the upcoming Maha Millet Mela.
Tata Soulfull is a brand from Tata Consumer Soulfull (wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Consumer Products Ltd.). As a leading brand in the millets space, Tata Soulfull is dedicated to bringing ‘Desh ke Millets’ like Ragi, Jowar & Bajra in modern formats to every Indian household through its wide range of products like Millet Muesli, Ragi Bites breakfast cereals and Masala Oats+. Maha Millet Mela is a first-of-its-kind millet festival spread over the months of July & August in leading Reliance Retail stores across the country, dedicated to promoting the goodness of millets and bringing them to many more households across the country. This initiative aims to make millets mainstream and a part of every shopper’s basket at Reliance stores across India.
Millets are ancient grains that have been in use in traditional Indian kitchens for a long time. India is one of the largest producers of millets. The U.N. General Assembly resolution declared 2023 as the ‘International Year of Millets’ as an attempt to increase public awareness on the health benefits of millets and their sustainability credentials. Known to be gluten-free and nutrition-dense — as well as rich in iron, protein, dietary fibre, and calcium — these grains are making a comeback to modern Indian kitchens, as consumers seek out nutritious food options. Compared with other grains, millets use significantly lesser water to grow; this benefits both the farmer and the planet.
The two-month-long Millet Mela will be an on-ground activity that will be conducted across more than 400 Reliance stores across the country. Within each participating Reliance store, a dedicated area will be allocated exclusively for millet based products, creating a unique shopping experience for visitors. This will include Tata Soulfull’s product range -Millet Muesli, Ragi Bites No Maida Choco, Ragi Bites Fills and Masala Oats+. This strategic partnership ensures that shoppers can experience Tata Soulfull's wholesome products, which bring millets back to the consumers’ plate in a taste-first, health-forward manner.
Speaking on the launch of the Maha Millet Mela, Sunil D’Souza, MD & CEO, Tata Consumer Products said, “Recognizing the numerous advantages millets offer to consumers, farmers, and the environment, it is important to spread public awareness and promote the sustainable growth and consumption of this remarkable grain. Tata Soulfull is dedicated to bringing ‘Desh ke Millets’ like Ragi, Jowar & Bajra in modern formats to every Indian household and we are excited to partner with Reliance Retail, India’s largest retailer for the Maha Millet Mela. Through this initiative, we are aiming to highlight the benefits of millets, while driving adoption and making them more accessible. We have an extensive range of products across snacking, breakfast cereals, and mini-meals under Tata Soulfull that are bound to delight consumers and we look forward to taking them to many more consumers across Reliance stores.”
Damodar Mall, CEO of Grocery Retail at Reliance Retail, said: “Our grandma, aunts were the ‘influencers’ back in the day who told us about the goodness of millets and the cultural stories around them. Modern day brands like Tata Soulfull & platforms like SmartBazaar & JioMart are stepping up to take these millets messages ahead. Millets are both good nutrition and deep culture. Modern day brand partnerships like this will amplify their role in consumer India.”