Tata Soulfull and Reliance Retail collaborate to bring ‘Desh ke Millets’

Speaking on the launch of the Maha Millet Mela, Sunil D’Souza, MD & CEO, Tata Consumer Products said, “Recognizing the numerous advantages millets offer to consumers, farmers, and the environment, it is important to spread public awareness and promote the sustainable growth and consumption of this remarkable grain. Tata Soulfull is dedicated to bringing ‘Desh ke Millets’ like Ragi, Jowar & Bajra in modern formats to every Indian household and we are excited to partner with Reliance Retail, India’s largest retailer for the Maha Millet Mela. Through this initiative, we are aiming to highlight the benefits of millets, while driving adoption and making them more accessible. We have an extensive range of products across snacking, breakfast cereals, and mini-meals under Tata Soulfull that are bound to delight consumers and we look forward to taking them to many more consumers across Reliance stores.”