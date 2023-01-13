Tata Tea ropes in Media.Monks as its digital and content partner

The digital company will overlook a wide scope of digital and content work, from tech integration to creative ideation and content across all digital platforms.
Tata Tea onboarded Media.Monks as its digital and content partner.
Recognizing this, Tata Tea’s marketing approach is to connect with its diverse customers through relevant digital content. In order to do this with high quality and at the scale that a hyper-local approach requires, it has selected Media.Monks as its digital and content partner.
Adding to this, Kiran Ramamurthy, chief operating officer, Media.Monks India, says, “It is an honor to partner with Tata Tea. The assignment comes with a huge responsibility - to build on the amazing work that brands from the Tata Tea stable have been doing. It calls for creating in the digital universe, brand stories that resonate state by state through sharp local insighting. It will also be about using technology to bring these brand stories to life. We are excited to bring together content specialists from virtually every part of the country to work on this mandate.”
Media.Monks, which connects content, data & digital media, and technology services across one team, built from the bottom up, is ideally suited to this mandate.