'Tech ambassador' stylists fuel Godrej Professional’s salon-led growth

Back in the 1970s, Godrej recognised a significant opportunity in the hair dye market in India, which was not only undersized but also poised for remarkable growth on the global stage. It was at that moment that Indians were introduced to Godrej liquid hair dye, a product that gained such immense popularity that the word "dye" became synonymous with Godrej itself.

Advertisment

In 2017, Godrej Professional made its debut as a salon-first haircare brand under Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL). Since then, it has swiftly grown and positioned itself as a significant contender in the professional haircare sector.

Neeraj Senguttuvan, vice president and head of marketing for personal care at GCPL, says, "Godrej has been in the hair colouring industry for over five decades, democratising hair colour in India. Our expertise in Indian hair science, especially in colouring, made the move into the professional industry a natural step for us."

Unlike conventional B2C haircare brands, Godrej Professional embraces a B2B2C model, emphasising the importance of empowering and educating stylists rather than solely focussing on direct consumer marketing. As Senguttuvan explains, "When a consumer walks into a salon, the stylist becomes the brand’s influencer. The stylist is the one who pitches the product."

With this approach, Godrej Professional taps into the confidence that consumers place in their stylists. The brand connects directly with salons, empowering skilled stylists to provide specialised services like keratin treatments, Botox treatments, and professional hair colouring.

Neeraj Senguttuvan, vice president and head of marketing for personal care at GCPL

Salons provide tailored aftercare product recommendations—shampoos, conditioners, serums, and masks—that clients can conveniently buy in-store or through online platforms.

Godrej Professional collaborates closely with some of India’s most renowned hair experts, whom they refer to as 'technical ambassadors’. These individuals are more than mere brand ambassadors; they are industry leaders who significantly contribute to the training of fellow stylists.

“We work with the best in the country—such as Yianni Tsapatori, who is well-known in Bollywood, and Najeeb Ur Rahman, one of the top stylists in India,” says Senguttuvan.

“They are our technical brand ambassadors. They don’t just endorse our products; they teach others how to use them, ensuring top-tier hair services across salons.”

Highlighting the significance of salons, Senguttuvan reveals that Godrej Professional garners about 80% of its revenue from salon sales, with e-commerce accounting for roughly 20%.

The hair stylist brand does have one celebrity on board. Sharvari, known for her performances in films such as Munjya, Maharaj, and Vedaa, became its first ever brand ambassador and the face of the colour range, Dimensions. She served as the iconic face of the ‘Surreal Collection’ campaign, seamlessly blending in-person stylist events with dynamic digital promotions.

Godrej hosts Spotlight, a talent search event designed to celebrate and educate hairstylists throughout India, aiming to elevate the community of technical influencers.

This year, the winners of the event were primarily from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, highlighting the brand's focus on nurturing talent outside of metropolitan regions.

“In just 7-8 years, we have partnered with 15,000 salons across India and achieved triple-digit crore revenue," Senguttuvan adds. Godrej Professional plans to double its reach to 30,000 salons over the next two to three years.

The brand has a particularly strong presence in the north and west, with Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, and Delhi being key markets. "We launched in these regions first, which is why our dominance there is stronger. However, we are now growing rapidly in the south and east as well," he adds.

Although Godrej Professional mainly caters to salons, the aftercare range has made its debut on e-commerce platforms following the COVID pandemic.

"Before the pandemic, our products were not widely available online. But when salons shut down, we pivoted to e-commerce to ensure consumers could maintain their hair at home. Since then, the online presence has continued to grow," Senguttuvan explains.

He also hints at future innovations, particularly in the colour and texture segments. “We see opportunities to serve underserved consumer needs, especially in low-ammonia and ammonia-free hair color. You’ll be hearing from us in the next 6 to 9 months about exciting new launches.”

When it comes to marketing, digital takes centre stage. The brand makes significant investments in digital and social media, engaging audiences across platforms such as YouTube and Meta. “Since we are a professional brand, our strategy is tailored to reach both stylists and consumers who trust their salon professionals for recommendations,” says Senguttuvan.