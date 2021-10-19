That time when Wendy’s decided to give out a free smartphone

For the chance to get yours, download the Wendyâs app, ð and screenshot your favourite Wendyâs order, then Tweet it out with #WendysPhone and #Contest. You can try again every day. Learn more about the phone here: https://t.co/sRHZ7UXUuF



Rules & Regs: https://t.co/8C1lzgZuM1 pic.twitter.com/MfVFMAgO0V