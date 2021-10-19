That time when Wendy’s decided to give out a free smartphone

It’s a custom model that comes with its own voice assistant ‘Wendy’.
Wendy’s Canada, a fast-food giant, was recently in the news because it debuted its smartphone and then announced a contest where customers stood a chance to win it.
All one had to do was download Wendy’s app, screenshot their order, and tweet it using #WendysPhone and #Contest. The contest was active from 27 September 2021 to 17 October 2021.
The smartphone, a custom version of the Samsung Galaxy A11, has a 6.4-inch HD+ screen, rear triple camera and fingerprint sensor and a cool voice assistant.
Just say “Hey, Wendy” and you can set an alarm, get directions, even ask Wendy to tell you a joke. And if she feels like it, she might even do it.