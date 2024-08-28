The growing influence of AI on modern marketing strategies

“I believe generative AI will play a significant role in the segmentation and cohort design processes that AI will enable. This is where Gen AI will begin to facilitate the optimal utilisation of these tools. While this shift won’t happen immediately, we need to start by building sandboxes from a brand imagery, trademark, and IP perspective. Once that is done, it will become much easier and more consumer-friendly to serve the right ad with the right creative to the right audience,” he says.