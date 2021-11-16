The McDonald’s Happy Meal has received a health upgrade

ITC’s B Natural Fruit (no sugar) beverage and corn join the meal, toy remains.
McDonald’s India (west and south) has teamed up with ITC to give the fast-food giant’s Happy Meal offering a refreshing and healthy update.
The new Happy Meal will include:
1. Choice of McAloo TikkiTM burger (balanced meal as per the guidelines of the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN)*)/ McEgg Happy Meal burger (packed with the goodness of protein)
2. A pack of B Natural Mixed Fruit by ITC Ltd. (with no added sugar or preservatives)
3. A cup of hot juicy corn (Source of dietary fibre)
4. The iconic Happy Meal toy
This initiative comes as a part of McDonald’s #25ActsofHappy campaign undertaken by the brand to give customers sweet surprises through the year, as it completes 25 years in the country.
The first of the 25 Acts was to offer a free food item in exchange for a customer’s old memory of McDonald's.
Arvind RP, Director - Marketing and Communications, McDonald’s India (West and South) said, “Children are an integral part of the McDonald’s family and we are excited to bring this new wholesome Happy MealTM to them. This initiative helps us further strengthen our commitment to the Good Food Journey.”
Sanjay Singal, Chief Operating Officer – Dairy and Beverages, ITC Limited, said, “At ITC Ltd, we are committed to delivering products to consumers that are differentiated and cater to their evolving needs. With consumer-led and science-based products as offerings, B Natural has been at the forefront of reinventing the fruit beverage category with the introduction of beverages that are not made from concentrate, artificial colours, and preservatives.”
Speaking on the partnership, he further added, “Such brand partnerships to set new standards for the industry are indeed encouraging and exciting. We are confident that the addition of the wholesome and nutritional B Natural mixed fruit beverage with no added sugar will make the Happy Meal more enjoyable.”
