The McDonald’s Happy Meal has received a health upgrade

1. Choice of McAloo TikkiTM burger (balanced meal as per the guidelines of the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN)*)/ McEgg Happy Meal burger (packed with the goodness of protein)

2. A pack of B Natural Mixed Fruit by ITC Ltd. (with no added sugar or preservatives)

3. A cup of hot juicy corn (Source of dietary fibre)

4. The iconic Happy Meal toy