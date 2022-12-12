The Sleepy Owl appoints its brand mascot as social media manager

Commenting on this transition Ashwajeet Singh, co-founder of Sleepy Owl said,”Social media is important to us as it is a great platform to not only keep our followers updated but to also develop a connection with them. By having The Owl on our digital space, we hope to engage with our audiences in a more authentic and bold way. We would like for The Owl to have a more prominent presence across our channels and campaigns with the intention of bringing some humor and entertainment in a unique way for others to experience.”