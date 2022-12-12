The Sleepy Owl appoints its brand mascot as social media manager

The brand mascot ‘The Owl’ is the newly appointed resource to build the narrative and give you real time feedback on all things on the brand Sleepy Owl.
Sleepy Owl, has made a transitional change to its social media handles with the appointment of their brand mascot, “The Owl'' as the new social media manager.
The mascot was first seen in August’ 22, through the recent brand campaign and will now be seen changing the avatar of the brand's social media.
The Owl will be responsible for creating engaging content for the Sleepy Owl's social community, providing different forms of entertainment and being the new face of the brand across digital platforms.
Commenting on this transition Ashwajeet Singh, co-founder of Sleepy Owl said,”Social media is important to us as it is a great platform to not only keep our followers updated but to also develop a connection with them. By having The Owl on our digital space, we hope to engage with our audiences in a more authentic and bold way. We would like for The Owl to have a more prominent presence across our channels and campaigns with the intention of bringing some humor and entertainment in a unique way for others to experience.”