The Trade Desk announces Galileo to activate advertiser data

“With most walled gardens’ onboarding proposals, advertisers do not get a transparent view of how their data is performing, and therefore how their campaigns are performing,” said Gill. “Galileo and Unified ID 2.0 remove this obstacle and allow advertisers to optimize their data across all digital advertising channels with granular reporting on data performance.”

As part of Galileo, The Trade Desk now has direct integrations with CRM, CDP and clean room providers, including Adobe, Amazon Web Services, Habu, InfoSum, LiveRamp, Salesforce and Snowflake.