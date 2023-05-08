Thums Up teams up with Disney+ Hotstar for the all-new show Thums Up Toofani Biryani Hunt

Thums Up and Biryani are both favourites in India, and the brand beautifully paired them together in the previous campaign that featured Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Deverakonda. Now, Thums Up is taking the campaign to the next level with a web series in association with Disney+ Hotstar, that celebrates the iconic combination of Biryani and Thums Up. Shot in the heartland of Biryanis, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, the series brings six episodes on six iconic Biryani restaurants. From the spice and flavours of the biryani to the fizz of Thums Up, the series promises to be a treat for food lovers and Thums Up fans alike. Conceptualized and created by Disney+ Hotstar CreativeWorks, it also carries forward Disney+ Hotstar’s commitment to offering customized branded content solutions to brands, placing them in the hearts of their target audience.