Thums Up teams up with Disney+ Hotstar for the all-new show Thums Up Toofani Biryani Hunt

The six-episode long series will drop episodes each Wednesday starting May 3.
Thums Up, launches season one of “Thums Up Toofani Biryani Hunt” in association with Disney+ Hotstar. This exclusive content series features Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar and Telugu Anchor Ravi.
Thums Up and Biryani are both favourites in India, and the brand beautifully paired them together in the previous campaign that featured Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Deverakonda. Now, Thums Up is taking the campaign to the next level with a web series in association with Disney+ Hotstar, that celebrates the iconic combination of Biryani and Thums Up. Shot in the heartland of Biryanis, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, the series brings six episodes on six iconic Biryani restaurants. From the spice and flavours of the biryani to the fizz of Thums Up, the series promises to be a treat for food lovers and Thums Up fans alike. Conceptualized and created by Disney+ Hotstar CreativeWorks, it also carries forward Disney+ Hotstar’s commitment to offering customized branded content solutions to brands, placing them in the hearts of their target audience.
Ranveer Brar the loved Indian celebrity chef teams up with the anchor of Telugu films Ravi, to bring out the Toofani Biryani series to thrill foodies across India through their unique duo.
Commenting on the new campaign, Tish Condeno, senior category irector, Sparkling Flavors, Coca-Cola India & Southwest Asia, said, "We are thrilled to launch our 'Thums Up Toofani Biryani Hunt' exclusive content series with Disney+ Hotstar, celebrating the iconic combination of Biryani and Thums Up. This is one of our biggest collaborations and marks our first foray into branded content. Additionally, we are elated to have onboarded celebrity chef Ranveer Brar and Telugu anchor/actor Ravi, who bring their culinary and onscreen charm to the campaign.”
Speaking about the show, Disney+ Hotstar spokesperson said, “Branded content over the years has served as a creative bridge for brands to connect with their intended audiences through targeted marketing initiatives, raising the bar for effective storytelling. With Thums Up Toofani Biryani Hunt, we are leveraging the power of India’s evergreen love for Biryani to take viewers on a savory journey with Thums Up.’’
Speaking on this fantastic concept, Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar said, "There’s nothing quite like the delicious combination of spicy Biriyani and the refreshing kick of Thums Up. It's a match made in culinary heaven, and I am thrilled to be a part of this unique show that will take us on a journey through legendary biryani trails.”
Expressing his excitement in being a part of the pathbreaking show, the anchor Ravi said, “The combination of Thums Up and Biryani is truly unmatched. This web series is not just about the food, it's about the culture and stories behind each Biriyani. It will showcase Thums Up's ideal pairing with its bold and refreshing taste that complements the spicy and flavourful notes of biryani."